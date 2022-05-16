Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.56. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 182.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.