Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.54) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OPNT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

NASDAQ OPNT opened at $12.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $37.71.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 44,562 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

