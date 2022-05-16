OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases $600,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,756,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,270,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 35,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $311,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 750,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $2,317,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.88.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OPKO Health by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in OPKO Health by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in OPKO Health by 30.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

