Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.26 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.06-$0.12 EPS.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $11.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.37. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

