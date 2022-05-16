Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$218.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.36 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

OPRT opened at $11.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $375.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.37. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.