Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CinCor Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.85) EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CINC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.
CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50).
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,947,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,862,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CinCor Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
