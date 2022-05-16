Oppenheimer Comments on Evaxion Biotech A/S’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

EVAX stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.12. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $25.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, an artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

