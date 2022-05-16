Oppenheimer Comments on STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $37.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.93. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 67,029 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 998,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 522,947 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia acquired 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lesovitz acquired 23,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $25,906.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,906.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 71,214 shares of company stock worth $101,545 in the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STRATA Skin Sciences (Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.