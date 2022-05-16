Oppenheimer Comments on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

TARS stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $272.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a negative net margin of 184.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5,298.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 41,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $634,942.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,945,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,742,615.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Ackermann acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.