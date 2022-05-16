Oppenheimer Comments on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a negative net margin of 184.14%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5,298.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 41,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $634,942.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,945,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,742,615.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Ackermann acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
