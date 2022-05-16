Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.59 million.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of BCRX opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.51. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after buying an additional 5,043,299 shares in the last quarter. RP Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after buying an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 705.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,538,000 after buying an additional 3,112,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

