Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 5.60. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

