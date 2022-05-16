Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

INO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $1.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $441.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20,479.29% and a negative return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

