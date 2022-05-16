Oppenheimer Trims Compass (NYSE:COMP) Target Price to $9.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.14% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.
NYSE:COMP opened at $5.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. Compass has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.74.
About Compass (Get Rating)
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
