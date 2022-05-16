Oppenheimer Weighs in on VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of VBI Vaccines in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 16,087.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.77%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $278.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.01. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.