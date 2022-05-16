ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Short Interest Update

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 626,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

In other news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $321,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 747,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,701,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,468,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after acquiring an additional 376,726 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 440,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 291,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after acquiring an additional 259,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,284. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $137.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.40.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

