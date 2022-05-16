Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in April

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the April 15th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS OCLDF remained flat at $$9.63 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Orica has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $11.60.
Orica Company Profile (Get Rating)
