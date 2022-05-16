Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Short Interest Up 31.7% in April

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,200 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the April 15th total of 195,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORRF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

In related news, Director Floyd E. Stoner acquired 2,464 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORRF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.81. 2,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,315. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $263.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

