Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.93 million.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $539.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $43.30.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $106.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.70 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 75,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,073 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.