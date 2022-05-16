Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $11.00-$13.00 EPS.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.29.

OSK opened at $88.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $85.93 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.51.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,068,000 after buying an additional 76,717 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

