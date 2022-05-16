Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,315,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,284,652.82.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Robert Wares purchased 59,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,940.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,750.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,750.00.

OM stock opened at C$0.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.76 million and a P/E ratio of -14.82.

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Osisko Metals (Get Rating)

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Osisko Metals Incorporated in June 2017.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.