Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Mining’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$3.71 on Monday. Osisko Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.33 and a twelve month high of C$5.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00.

In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.97 per share, with a total value of C$30,966.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$280,917.20. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $66,452 in the last three months.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

