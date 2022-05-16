OTR Global Downgrades Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Positive

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FL. TheStreet cut shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

Shares of FL opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,924 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 20,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

