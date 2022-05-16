Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Lowered to C$44.75

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$44.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 59.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.09.

Shares of PAAS traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$27.97. The company had a trading volume of 267,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,054. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of C$26.52 and a twelve month high of C$42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.22, for a total transaction of C$74,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$497,117.97. Also, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total value of C$27,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,852,615.20.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

