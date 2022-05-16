Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the April 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Pandora A/S stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.35. 27,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,553. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.14.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.
Pandora A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pandora A/S (PANDY)
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.