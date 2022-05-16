Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the April 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pandora A/S stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.35. 27,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,553. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pandora A/S from 780.00 to 710.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pandora A/S from 710.00 to 680.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pandora A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $812.50.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

