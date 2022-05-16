Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.06.

Shares of PLC stock traded up C$0.56 on Monday, hitting C$33.58. 48,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,307. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 30.36. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$31.05 and a twelve month high of C$42.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$99.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.7499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

