Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.00-$18.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.79. 6,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.48.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $356.71.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 162.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

