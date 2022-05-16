Patrick C. Muttart Acquires 546 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart bought 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$72.89 per share, with a total value of C$39,798.49. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$334,423.91.

TRP stock traded up C$1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 708,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$57.71 and a 52 week high of C$74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.85.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.85%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.70.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

