PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $4.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.34. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

