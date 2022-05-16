Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $53.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

