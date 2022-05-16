PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

PMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 149.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 135,581 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -257.53%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

