Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in April

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.5 days.
OTCMKTS:ILPMF remained flat at $$1.63 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. Permanent TSB Group has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.05.
About Permanent TSB Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permanent TSB Group (ILPMF)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.