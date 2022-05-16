Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in April

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ILPMF remained flat at $$1.63 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. Permanent TSB Group has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.05.

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

