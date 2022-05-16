Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDRDY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($226.32) to €217.00 ($228.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €255.00 ($268.42) to €260.00 ($273.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €245.00 ($257.89) to €256.00 ($269.47) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €157.00 ($165.26) to €169.00 ($177.89) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

