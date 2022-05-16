Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.
Shares of WOOF opened at $18.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
