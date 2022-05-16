Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of WOOF opened at $18.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

