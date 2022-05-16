Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petra Diamonds has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

PDL opened at GBX 113 ($1.39) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £219.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Petra Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 139 ($1.71).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

