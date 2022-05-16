Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,525,800 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the April 15th total of 1,158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,814.5 days.

Pharming Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.77. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047. The stock has a market cap of $481.93 million, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.33. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

