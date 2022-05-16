Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $907.54 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

PAHC traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,477. The company has a market capitalization of $756.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.56. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,224 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 43,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

