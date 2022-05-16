Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.40. 3,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 146.04.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 469.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PECO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

