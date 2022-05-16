Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) will report $192.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $192.00 million. Photronics posted sales of $159.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $777.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $792.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $830.00 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $855.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,781 shares of company stock worth $476,318. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $951.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.98. Photronics has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63.

Photronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.