Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 816,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Shares of PLL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,932. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.20. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

About Piedmont Lithium (Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.