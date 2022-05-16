Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $37.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $55.55. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $143.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

