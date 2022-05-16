Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells C$42,000.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,449,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,355,580.
Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$17,426.00.
- On Monday, May 9th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$83,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 5th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$91,500.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00.
- On Monday, April 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 14th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total transaction of C$41,395.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00.
- On Friday, April 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$122,000.00.
TSE PNE traded up C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$1.75. The company had a trading volume of 309,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,063. The company has a market capitalization of C$600.98 million and a PE ratio of 7.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.29 and a 12-month high of C$1.88.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.
