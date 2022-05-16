Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Short Interest Update

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,890,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 30,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,111,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,848 shares of company stock worth $8,090,398 over the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 212.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. Cleveland Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

PINS stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.96. 474,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,557,610. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

