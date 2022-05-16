Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,214,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 630,244 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 45.9% in the first quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 249,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 0.5% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 720,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period.

Shares of PACX opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. Pioneer Merger has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

