Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 123,800 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PPSI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.28. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,583. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPSI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 40,069.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 40,470 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.