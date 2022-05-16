Piper Sandler Trims American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Target Price to $5.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

AMWL traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.08. 117,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $811.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.86. American Well has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Well will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $515,023.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $55,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,047 shares of company stock worth $1,197,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in American Well by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in American Well by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

