Piper Sandler Trims Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Target Price to $5.40

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.40 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.83. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

