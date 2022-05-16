Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plains All American Pipelines’ first-quarter earnings were lower than expected. The firm’s pipeline tariff volumes were adversely impacted by extreme weather conditions. PAA’s operating expenses might increase to meet stringent regulations and implement safety measures. Excess pipeline capacity in some regions might lower the demand for its midstream services. Units of the firm have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, PAA will benefit from Permian operation, cost-saving initiatives, JV and assets divestiture that will support operations over the long term. The firm’s strong cash flow will help it to strengthen the balance sheet. Expansion of existing pipelines and the addition of new pipeline projects in key regions are expected to drive its operations. Also, the firm has sufficient liquidity to meet obligations”

PAA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $10.65. 59,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 22.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 221,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

