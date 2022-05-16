Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria M. Miller acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,900. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $31,722,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,805,000 after buying an additional 1,594,891 shares during the last quarter. Axon Capital LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $12,612,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,379,000 after buying an additional 1,160,074 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $6,384,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

PLYA opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.68. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.76 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

