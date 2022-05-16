Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.55.
PLYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,019,033 shares in the company, valued at $25,118,354.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria M. Miller bought 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,900. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.68. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
