Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.55.

PLYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,019,033 shares in the company, valued at $25,118,354.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria M. Miller bought 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,900. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after buying an additional 173,155 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 534,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.68. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.