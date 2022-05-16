PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLBY Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $8.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 3.11.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $217,098.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $383,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 832.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 90,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

