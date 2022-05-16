PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLBY Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.
Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $8.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 3.11.
In other PLBY Group news, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $217,098.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $383,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 832.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 90,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.
About PLBY Group (Get Rating)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLBY Group (PLBY)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.